J&K LG Manoj Sinha attends Shikara Fest in New Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the ‘Shikara’ Fest organised by Kashmir Education, Culture and Science Society in New Delhi yesterday. In his address, the Lt Governor commended the endeavour of the Kashmir Education, Culture and Science Society to celebrate Kashmir’s rich and unique cultural and artistic heritage, its tradition, cuisine and providing a platform to showcase a variety of handmade creative products during the two-day event.

He highlighted the important role of culture in building a stronger structure of society and to strengthen the national fabric.

Mr. Sinha said culture means an ocean of values that extend infinite possibilities of learning of age-old traditions and developing better understanding and appreciation of cultural ethos. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are making dedicated efforts to promote, preserve and enrich our cultural heritage and it is also being ensured that the development taking place across Jammu and Kashmir is inclusive and reflects our ethos.