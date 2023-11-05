Campaigning ends for Assembly Elections in Mizoram

AMN/ AIZWAL

Campaigning for the single-phase assembly election in Mizoram came to an today after hectic political activities. Voting for all 40 constituencies in Mizoram will be held on Tuesday.



Mizoram has more than 8.57 lakh voters who will exercise their franchise in 1,276 polling stations. The ruling Mizoram National Front, Indian National Congress and the Zoram People’s Movement are contesting in all 40 seats while the BJP has fielded candidates in 23 Assembly segments. The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting in 4 Assembly constituencies while 27 Independent candidates are in the fray. The state Election Department said that elaborate arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of elections. Polling officials for far flung areas left District Headquarters today with polling material.



The Election Commission has called upon all political parties to instruct their leaders and campaigners to ensure that they observe the silence period on all forms of media. During the silence period, star campaigners and other political leaders should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters. The campaigning restrictions during the 48 hour silence period shall also apply to the social media space.

