Campaigning ends for first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh

AMN / RAIPUR

Campaigning came to an end this evening for the first phase of poll in Chhattisgarh. Voting for 20 out of a total of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on Tuesday. In the Second phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, voting will be held for 70 out of the total 90 constituencies on the 17th of November.

The Election Commission has called upon all political parties to instruct their leaders and campaigners to ensure that they observe the silence period on all forms of media. During the silence period, star campaigners and other political leaders should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters. The campaigning restrictions during the 48 hour silence period shall also apply to the social media space.

The Congress party on Sunday released its manifesto for the Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh. The manifesto, titled “Bharose Ka Ghoshna Patra” was released by senior Congress leaders in seven districts of the state.