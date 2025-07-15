Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 crew safely return to Earth from Space Station

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members of Axiom-4 mission safely returned to Earth after their 18-day historic mission aboard the International Space Station. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego in California this afternoon. The crew will now undergo a seven-day rehabilitation program to adjust to Earth’s gravity.

Axiom-4 mission’s space odyssey began on 25th of last month when the Falcon-9 rocket carrying the Dragon space capsule blasted off from Florida towards the International Space Station.

Group Captain Shukla is the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian astronaut after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984. During his stay aboard the ISS, Mr Shukla conducted seven India-specific microgravity experiments. These experiments are designed to generate critical data for future planetary missions and long-duration space habitation. On Sunday, NASA’s Expedition Crew organised a traditional ceremony for the Axiom-4 crew. Speaking at the farewell ceremony, Mr Shukla described his space journey as truly incredible.

This mission, dubbed Akash Ganga, is a collaborative effort between Axiom Space, US space agency NASA, and Indian Space Research Organization.