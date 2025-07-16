Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India to Pursue Justice in Pahalgam Attack: Jaishankar at SCO

Jul 16, 2025

India will continue efforts to bring Pahalgam terror attack perpetrators to justice: EAM Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said, the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was deliberately conducted to undermine Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism economy and sow a religious divide. Speaking at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting at Tianjin in China last evening, Dr Jaishankar called for an uncompromising position on the issues of terrorism, separatism and extremism.

Recalling the strong condemnation of the April 22 attack by the UN Security Council, the Minister emphasised the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable. He also stressed that India would continue to work to bring the perpetrators of the J&K attack to justice.

Highlighting the current disorder in the international system, Dr. Jaishankar said, economic instability is on the rise. He said India has taken several initiatives in the SCO in domains ranging from startup and innovation to traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure. He stressed that deepening collaboration within the SCO requires more trade, investment and exchanges.

He pointed out the lack of assured transit within the SCO space, undermining the seriousness of advocating cooperation in economic areas. He also stressed on promotion of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

