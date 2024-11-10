Ratan Tata always supported dreams of others, writes PM Modi 

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata’s life reminds that true leadership is measured not just by one’s achievements but by one’s ability to care for the most vulnerable.

In an OpEd in a national daily, Mr. Modi said, it has been a month since Ratan Tata left the mortal world but his absence is deeply felt across every segment of society, not only in the nation but around the world.

The Prime Minister said, Ratan Tata is alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured. He said, seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals mourn his loss. He said Ratan Tata was an inspiration for the youth and a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility.

He represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service. The Prime Minister noted that the Tata Group ascended to new heights under his leadership and despite this, Ratan Tata wore his achievements with humility and kindness.

The Prime Minister highlighted that in recent years, Ratan Tata became known for mentoring the country’s StartUp ecosystem. He remarked that the industrialists understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognized the potential they had to shape the nation’s future.

Mr. Modi said, that by backing their efforts, Ratan Tata empowered a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. He said, this has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. He expressed confidence that it will continue to positively impact India for decades to come.

The Prime Minister said, Ratan Tata constantly championed excellence, urging Indian enterprises to set global benchmarks. He expressed hope this will inspire future leaders to make India synonymous with world-class quality.

He further stated that Ratan Tata’s patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis. The Prime Minister said, his swift reopening of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai after the 26/11 terror attacks was a rallying call to the nation-India stand united, refusing to yield to terrorism.

The Prime Minister recollected that he had the privilege of knowing him very closely over the years. He said they worked closely in Gujarat, where the industrialists had invested extensively. Mr Modi recalled that he was in Vadodara with the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez a few weeks ago when they jointly inaugurated an aircraft complex where C-295 aircraft would be made in India.

The Prime Minister highlighted that it was Ratan Tata who started working on this. He also mentioned how Ratan Tata would frequently write letters to him on various issues, including governance, and electoral victories. He said Ratan Tata’s support for the Swachh Bharat Mission was close to his heart.

The Prime Minister highlighted that healthcare, especially the fight against cancer, was another cause close to the heart of revered philanthropists. He recalled the programme in Assam two years ago, where they had jointly inaugurated various cancer hospitals in the state. Mr. Modi opined that Ratan Tata’s efforts to make health and cancer care accessible and affordable were rooted in profound empathy.

The philanthropist envisioned a society where business can serve as a force for good, and every individual’s potential is valued. Mr Modi also mentioned that Ratan Tata’s deep love for animals was well-known. Mr Modi said generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place.