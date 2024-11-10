Prime Minister Modi lauds Special Campaign 4.0

FILE PHOTO-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the Special Campaign 4.0, which achieved substantial outcomes including 2,364 Crore rupees for the State exchequer simply by disposing of scrap since 2021. Responding to a post by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Prime Minister Modi said that the success of the campaign shows how collective efforts can lead to sustainable results, promoting both cleanliness and economic prudence. He also said that due to the focus on efficient management and proactive action, this effort has attained great results.