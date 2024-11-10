The Indian Awaaz

Various aspects related to road construction discussed at Indian Road Congress

Nov 10, 2024

AMN

In the 83rd annual session of the Indian Roads Congress, various aspects related to road construction are being discussed. The convention is being held in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

About 2000 experts, engineers, and scientists are participating in this 4-day session, which will conclude tomorrow. General Secretary of Indian Road Congress Sanjay Kumar Nirmal said that in India now efforts are being made to use waste and locally available materials as much as possible in the road sector so that it promotes green construction and a circular economy

