UP STF arrests sharp shooter in Baba Siddiqui’s killing at Indo-Nepal border

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), with assistance from the Mumbai Crime Branch, has arrested shooter Shiv Kumar, involved in the brutal killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai on October 12.

ADG (STF) Amitabh Yash announced on Sunday night that Shiv Kumar was arrested from Nanpara in Bahraich district, near the Indo-Nepal border, early Sunday morning. The shooter was attempting to escape to Nepal by bus when he was intercepted and detained.

The STF team, led by Pramesh Kumar Shukla and Sub-Inspector Javed Alam Siddiqui, successfully carried out the arrest.

Earlier, the STF had arrested Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava, and Akhileshendra Pratap Singh for harboring Shiv Kumar and aiding his attempted escape to Nepal.