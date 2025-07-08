Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi Highlights India’s Climate Leadership and Global Health Vision at BRICS Summit

Jul 8, 2025

AMN / Brasília

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a high-level BRICS session on “Environment, COP-30 and Global Health”, where he emphasized India’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainable development and global well-being. The session was attended by BRICS member states, partner countries, and invited nations.

PM Modi thanked Brazil for convening the dialogue on critical global challenges. He underscored that for India, climate change is not just an energy issue but a fundamental matter of restoring harmony between life and nature. Stressing the principle of climate justice, he said India views it as a moral responsibility.

He outlined India’s key climate initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE, and the innovative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. He also emphasized India’s progress as the fastest-growing major economy, achieving its Paris Climate targets ahead of schedule, while continuing on a sustainable growth path.

Calling for technology transfer and affordable climate finance, the PM welcomed the group’s Framework Declaration on Climate Finance as a positive step.

On health, he reaffirmed India’s support for the Global South, referencing India’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic under the principle of “One Earth, One Health”, and welcomed the BRICS Declaration on Eliminating Socially Determined Diseases.

As India prepares to chair BRICS in 2026, PM Modi pledged a people-centric, “humanity-first” agenda focused on the Global South, reimagining BRICS as “Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability.” He also congratulated President Lula for the successful organization of the summit.

