Iran expresses gratitude to BRICS blocs for condemning attack on it

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi today expressed gratitude to the BRICS bloc for condemning recent strikes on the country during the ongoing 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The Iranian Foreign Minister posted on X that his country is grateful for the condemnation by BRICS. The remarks came after the ‘Rio de Janeiro Declaration’, condemned the recent military strikes on Iran without directly naming the United States and Israel. The declaration added that nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm. BRICS declaration also reiterated support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges.

Post navigation