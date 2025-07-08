12 Turkish soldiers die of methane exposure during search operation in Iraq

Twelve Turkish soldiers were killed after being exposed to methane gas while searching a cave in Iraq. The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said, at least 19 personnel were exposed to the gas during the search and clear operation yesterday, and were immediately taken to the hospital. The Ministry said, out of them, 12 soldiers have lost their lives. The soldiers were searching for the body of a soldier who was killed in gunfire during a military operation led by Türkiye against militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraq, which included air strikes on caves as well as a ground incursion. Methane gas is not directly toxic, butit can be deadly as it can become suffocating, especially in tight, enclosed spaces.

