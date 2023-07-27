Rajasthan: PM Modi lays foundation stone and dedicated various development projects in Sikar

@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation, various development projects in Sikar, Rajasthan today. The projects include the dedication of more than 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs), the launching of Urea Gold – a new variety of Urea coated with Sulphur and the onboarding of 1600 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

He also released the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme worth over 17,000 crore rupees to more than 8.5 crores farmers. He also inaugurated five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar, and Sri Ganganagar and laid the foundation stone for seven medical colleges across Rajasthan. The Prime Minister inaugurated six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in the districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh, Dungarpur, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri, Jodhpur.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister explained how, from seed to market, new systems have been created in the last nine years. He recalled that the Soil Health Card scheme was launched in Suratgarh in 2015. Through the scheme, crores of farmers are making optimal decisions based on knowledge about the health of the soil, he added. Mr. Modi remarked that 1.25 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) will pave the way for the prosperity of the farmers.

The Prime Minister informed that an additional 1.75 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras will be established before the end of the year. He said that the present Government is working in all earnest to reduce the expenses of the farmers and support them in their time of need. Referring to PM Kissan Samman Nidhi, Mr. Modi said that it is the largest scheme in the world where funds are directly transferred into the bank accounts of farmers. He said that more than two lakh 60 thousand crore rupees have been directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers so far.



He mentioned that the price of urea in the country is an example of the Government’s step in saving the farmers’ expenses. Referring to the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war which led to huge disruptions in the Fertiliser sector, the Prime Minister underlined that the present Government did not let this affect the farmers of the country. The Prime Minister also mentioned the promotion of millet and measures like branding millet as Shree Anna.

He said that through the promotion of Shree Anna, its production, processing, and export are increasing. He recalled the presence of millet in the Official White House dinner during his recent visit. The Prime Minister said, India’s development is possible only if its villages develop. India can be Viksit only with Viksit villages, he remarked. That is why the Government is working to make all the facilities available in the villages, which were so far available only in the cities, he added. Mentioning the expanding health infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that Rajasthan had only ten medical colleges till nine years ago. Today this number has reached 35 with improved medical facilities in nearby areas and also giving opportunities for quality education for medical students, said the Prime Minister.



Mr. Modi mentioned that the present Government at the Centre increased the budget and resources for education and opened Eklavya residential schools which have hugely benefited the tribal youth. Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mansukh Mandaviya, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Union Minister of State Kailash Choudhary were present on the occasion among others.



Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in Sikar today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress and the opposition parties have come in public with new names to hide their failures. He said that just as a company that had done bad things used to come back in the market with a new name, similarly Congress and other parties have come up with the name I.N.D.I.A to hide the namelessness of the UPA government. The Prime Minister said that organizations like East India Company, SIMI, and PFI also had INDIA in their names. Even the organizations, which wanted to divide and break the country, have used “India” and “Indian” in their names. He said that vote banks are paramount for these parties, not national interest.



Prime Minister Modi also attacked the Congress government of the State on the issue of paper leaks, law and order, corruption, and appeasement. Raising the increasing incidents of gang war and atrocities on women of the State, the Prime Minister said that these incidents have tarnished the reputation of the peace-loving State.