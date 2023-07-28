इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jul 2023 12:18:57      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM inaugurates multiple development projects in Gujarat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Says, ease of living is among highest priorities of his govt

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that ease of living and quality of life is among the highest priorities of his government. Addressing a rally at Rajkot after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth over two thousand crore, the Prime Minister said that his Government has come with the guarantee of good governance.

He further said, the Union Government is working tirelessly to bring ease and comfort in the lives of people of all sections of life through various people-centric initiatives. Mr. Modi mentioned that poverty has been substantially reduced in the country during the last nine years.

Calling Rajkot the growth engine of the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, Mr. Modi said, the city is emerging as Mini Japan due to its ever-expanding Automobile industry.  He said, the new airport will help local industries to connect to the global market. Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to infrastructure development, Mr. Modi said the road, railway, and air connectivity has been strengthened in the last nine years.
 
The projects inaugurated today include the State’s first greenfield International airport at Hirasar near Rajkot and the two developmental projects under the ambitious irrigation scheme Sauni Yojana. The new airport has been built over 1500 acres of land at the cost of 1,405 crore rupees. Apart from this, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth over 860 crore rupees at Rajkot.
 
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that apart from the electronics industries in Rajkot, the new International airport will benefit local industries including the brass industries of Jamnagar, the Ceramic industry in Morbi, and the Ship recycling industry in Bhavnagar among others.
 
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Rajkot is the emerging Economic Centre of the country. The Minister also announced that new flights for Indore and Udaipur will begin from Rajkot soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart