PM inaugurates multiple development projects in Gujarat

Says, ease of living is among highest priorities of his govt

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that ease of living and quality of life is among the highest priorities of his government. Addressing a rally at Rajkot after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth over two thousand crore, the Prime Minister said that his Government has come with the guarantee of good governance.

He further said, the Union Government is working tirelessly to bring ease and comfort in the lives of people of all sections of life through various people-centric initiatives. Mr. Modi mentioned that poverty has been substantially reduced in the country during the last nine years.



Calling Rajkot the growth engine of the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, Mr. Modi said, the city is emerging as Mini Japan due to its ever-expanding Automobile industry. He said, the new airport will help local industries to connect to the global market. Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to infrastructure development, Mr. Modi said the road, railway, and air connectivity has been strengthened in the last nine years.



The projects inaugurated today include the State’s first greenfield International airport at Hirasar near Rajkot and the two developmental projects under the ambitious irrigation scheme Sauni Yojana. The new airport has been built over 1500 acres of land at the cost of 1,405 crore rupees. Apart from this, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth over 860 crore rupees at Rajkot.



Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that apart from the electronics industries in Rajkot, the new International airport will benefit local industries including the brass industries of Jamnagar, the Ceramic industry in Morbi, and the Ship recycling industry in Bhavnagar among others.



Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Rajkot is the emerging Economic Centre of the country. The Minister also announced that new flights for Indore and Udaipur will begin from Rajkot soon.