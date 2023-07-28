इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jul 2023 01:53:00      انڈین آواز
Congress president Kharge claims “breach of privilege” over his mic being turned off in Rajya Sabha

Published On:

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Congress national president has claimed “breach of privilege” over his mic being turned off in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday; a repeat of the charge that the party has been making for time.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge has claimed he was “insulted” after his mic was turned off while he was speaking in the House on Tuesday. “It was a breach of my privilege. This is my insult. My self-respect has been challenged. If the House is run on the instructions of the government, I understand that it is not a democracy,” the Congress president said, addressing Parliament on Wednesday.
The charge that mics of Opposition leaders in Parliament were silenced to stop them from speaking has been raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier. He also spoke about this at an event in March this year at the British House of Parliament, where he said that functioning microphones of Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha were often silenced.

Other Opposition members supported Kharge, with many of them raising slogans.

MEANWHILE Kharge in a statement said that 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur requires the Prime Minister to make a comprehensive statement in the Parliament. Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down.
INDIA demands answers from the Modi Govt on Manipur violence.
The situation in Northeast is fragile and the repercussions of Manipur violence seems to be spilling to other states too. This is not good for our sensitive border states.
High time PM Modi sheds his ego and takes the country into confidence on Manipur. PM Modi must tell what is his Government doing to improve the situation and when will normalcy return in Manipur.

