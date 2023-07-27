इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jul 2023 02:47:03      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tribals break open BJP’s Dilip Ghosh’s bungalow over Manipur issue

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

A group of tribals belonging to – Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal – gheraoed BJP’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh’s bungalow at Kharagpur on Wednesday.

The protesters, armed with traditional weapons and festoons, broke open the gate to enter the premises of his bungalow, demanding answers to the recent Manipur incident and the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

Dilip Ghosh, the Member of Parliament from Midnapore, was not present at his residence as he is currently in New Delhi attending parliamentary meetings. However, he expressed his willingness to hear the allegations if the agitators engaged with his representative, Biswajit Agarwal.

Image

One of the protestors told ABP Bangla that , ‘The brutal video that is being seen on the social media of the Manipur incident for the last few days is beyond words. The way tribal women were walked naked, the way they were brutally tortured, one was raped. The victim’s father and brother were beaten to death. Despite such heinous incidents, the administration there, in the BJP-ruled state of Manipur, is yet to identify the culprits and complete the process of punishing them. This incident is a kind of condemnation-message throughout the country. A few days ago, a BJP leader was seen urinating on the face of a tribal youth in the BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh. Again and again this hellish persecution of tribals, killing of tribals, rape of tribal women, oppression of tribals in every possible way has crossed all limits in the BJP ruled state. We informed MP Dilip Ghosh that we will have a peaceful rally at his residence.’

Following the peaceful submission of a memorandum by an 11-member tribal representative group, the protesters sat in front of Ghosh’s residence and chanted slogans against the Central government and Ghosh himself.

The situation remains tense, with security personnel closely monitoring the situation at Ghosh’s residence. The protesters are awaiting a response from the BJP leader’s representative regarding their grievances concerning the Manipur incident and the UCC bill.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart