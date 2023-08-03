इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2023 06:26:24      انڈین آواز
Providing dignified life to persons with disabilities responsibility of society: President Murmu

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu has said that visually impaired people do not require sympathy but an equal opportunity in the field of education and job for their empowerment.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the National Federation of the Blind, in New Delhi, President said that the government is making continuous efforts for the empowerment of persons with disabilities through various initiatives. She said providing a dignified life to persons with disabilities is the responsibility of the entire society. 

The President said we have to ensure that they get proper education, employment opportunities and a safer and better life. She appreciated the National Federation of the Blind for playing an important role in improving the lives of visually impaired people in the last 50 years. President Murmu noted that the Federation has raised awareness in the society about the challenges faced by visually impaired people, thereby making society more inclusive. She said that the National Federation of the Blind has been playing an important role since its inception and expressed hope that in the future as well, the federation will continue to serve the aspirations of the visually impaired people.

Speaking on the occasion, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virender Kumar said since the Modi government came to power, lots of initiatives have been taken for their upliftment. The Minister informed that the government passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill in 2016, which itself shows the commitment of the government. Mr. Kumar said the reservation for the visually impaired in the government services has been increased from 3 to 4 percent. He also informed that the category of disabilities has been increased from existing 7 to 21. The Minister said not only centre but state governments and union territories must work for their empowerment. 

