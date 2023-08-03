PM Modi calls upon NDA MPs to take central govt’s welfare schemes to common people

@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon NDA MPs to take the Central government’s welfare scheme to the common people. Addressing a meeting of NDA MPs in New Delhi, Mr. Modi said the central government has launched many welfare schemes for the common people and it should be properly conveyed to them without the help of state machinery.

Prime Minister also advised lawmakers to counter the false narrative of the Opposition about the government and clear the confusion among the people. He was interacting with NDA MPs from Kashi, Gorakhpur and Awadh regions of Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The meeting focused on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and its preparation. It was part of the series of meetings to be held by Prime Minister Modi with groups of NDA MPs.

On Monday, Mr. Modi held meetings with groups of NDA MPs from Western Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij region and also with NDA MPs from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The groups have been formed as part of efforts to bring more synergy to the poll efforts of NDA constituents.