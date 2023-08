The Government today granted another extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba for one year. In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in service to 1982 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre Rajiv Gauba as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year beyond the 30th of August 2023. Mr Gauba has been granted an extension for the third time to the post.