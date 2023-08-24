इंडियन आवाज़     24 Aug 2023 02:23:34      انڈین آواز

Prime Minister Modi calls for expansion of BRICS through consensus-based approach

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India fully supports the expansion of BRICS membership through a consensus-based approach. Speaking at the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Mr Modi said, to make BRICS a future-ready organisation, there is a need to make the respective societies also future-ready. He said, technology will play an important role in this.

Prime Minister said, the countries of the Global South have been given a special importance in BRICS, under the chairmanship of South Africa. He said, India has also given top priority to the countries of the Global South under its G-20 presidency. Mr Modi said, India’s effort is to move forward together with all the countries on the motto of One Earth, One Family, One Future. He called on all BRICS countries to support for the inclusion of the African Union in the G20. The Prime Minister said, to give a new path to the BRICS agenda, India had put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research network, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS databases, and startup firms. 

Prime Minister Modi will today participate in a special event BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg. He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اب بورڈ کے امتحانات سال میں دو بار ہوں گے، طلبہ کے پاس بہترین اسکور برقرار رکھنے کا آپشن ہوگا۔

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی نئے تعلیمی نظام کو مقبول بنانے کے لی ...

ملک بھر سے اور بیرونِ ملک سے مبارکباد کے پروگرام موصول ہو رہے ہیں

 چندریان-3 @isroبین الاقوامی برادری نے آج چاند کی سطح پر چندری ...

چاند پر چندریان-3 کی کامیاب سافٹ لینڈنگ کے ساتھ ہی بھارت نے تاریخ رقم کی،

اسرو سربراہ نے سائنسدانوں کی ایک نسل کا کارنامہ قرار دیا @isr ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India on Cloud nine as Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon Successfully

Staff Reporter India today created history and joined the Elite Space Club as Chandrayaan-3 Lands Success ...

Chandrayan-3 starts process of identifying site for safe landing on moon’s surface

WEB DESK The Chandrayan- 3 has started the process of identifying safe landing area on the surface of the m ...

@Powered By: Logicsart