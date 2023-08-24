Prime Minister Modi calls for expansion of BRICS through consensus-based approach

@MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India fully supports the expansion of BRICS membership through a consensus-based approach. Speaking at the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Mr Modi said, to make BRICS a future-ready organisation, there is a need to make the respective societies also future-ready. He said, technology will play an important role in this.

Prime Minister said, the countries of the Global South have been given a special importance in BRICS, under the chairmanship of South Africa. He said, India has also given top priority to the countries of the Global South under its G-20 presidency. Mr Modi said, India’s effort is to move forward together with all the countries on the motto of One Earth, One Family, One Future. He called on all BRICS countries to support for the inclusion of the African Union in the G20. The Prime Minister said, to give a new path to the BRICS agenda, India had put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research network, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS databases, and startup firms.

Prime Minister Modi will today participate in a special event BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg. He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting.