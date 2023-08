Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 has rolled down on the Lunar surface. ISRO has said that Made in India and Made for the Moon rover Pragyan has ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon.

This signifies a giant leap in the Indian space programme. By rolling on the lunar surface, the six wheels of the rover have imprinted Indian tricolour and ISRO logo on the Moon crust. Showing to the world for time immemorial that India landed first near Lunar south pole