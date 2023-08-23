इंडियन आवाज़     24 Aug 2023 12:42:06      انڈین آواز

International community lauds India for achieving landing of Chandrayaan 3

The international community today lauded Team ISRO and India for achieving the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 at the lunar surface.

Russian President Putin calls Chandrayaan-3 “big step” forward in space exploration by India

In a social media post, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson congratulated ISRO for being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon.  He also expressed his delight to be a partner in it.

UK Space Agency also congratulated and said India scripted history today. European Space Agency Director General Joseph Aschbacher lauded India for demonstrating new technologies to achieve its first soft landing on another celestial body.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that as a BRICS family, they take immense pride in this occasion and rejoice with India.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also regarded this event as a historic achievement in science and space technology.

