President Murmu sets a target of making India a developed nation by 2047

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu today set a target of making India a developed nation by 2047. She said, India will be celebrating centenary year of its independence in 2047 and all Indians can see no other dream than making the country a developed one. She said India is now the 5th biggest economy in the world and it is hoped the country will jump to become 3rd biggest economy in the near future.



The President addressed medical students at the annual day function of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack this afternoon. She called upon the students to aim at going for advanced research in the field of medical sciences and develop medicines for diseases that are still incurable. President Murmu said, people living in rural areas consider doctors as God and only a doctor can cure pains of a human being, not a ruler or an administrator. The President said doctors should consider a career in medical sciences as a passion but not as a profession.



The President is on a three-day visit to her home state Odisha.



Governor of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal and Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari attended the meeting.