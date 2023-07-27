इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jul 2023 01:14:07      انڈین آواز
Former-British PM Tony Blair meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

AMN / Bhubaneswar

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today at the latter’s residence in Bhubaneswar. The two leaders discussed for about an hour.

The state government signed an MoU with the Tony Blair Institute of Global Change on 21st of this month. As per the agreement, Tony Blair Institute of Global Change will provide advisory support to Odisha government to realize the state’s overall economic agenda. The London-based institute is now providing advisory support to 45 countries across the globe to help governments turn ideas into reality. It also assists governments to frame appropriate strategies to realize their economic agenda. The institute has specialization in governance, foreign policy, investment, urban infrastructure, climate change, energy, and human capital.

