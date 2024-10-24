US State Secretary holds talk with Saudi Crown Prince to end Conflicts in Gaza & Lebanon

AMN WEB DESK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman yesterday to discuss the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. The high-level meeting focused on efforts to end military operations in both regions and address their humanitarian consequences.

The leaders also reviewed bilateral relations and discussed various regional developments of mutual interest. In a subsequent statement, the US State Department reported that Blinken emphasised the urgency of ending the Gaza conflict, securing the release of hostages, and enabling Gaza’s reconstruction without Hamas control. The discussion also addressed the establishment of lasting regional stability through greater integration among countries in the area.

Following his meeting with the Crown Prince, Blinken held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The State Department reported that their discussion centred on post-conflict security, governance, and reconstruction plans for Gaza. They also explored diplomatic solutions to allow both Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return home. Blinken expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating humanitarian aid to both Gaza and Lebanon.

The meetings in Saudi Arabia followed Blinken’s visit to Israel, marking his eleventh trip to the region since the Gaza conflict began and his first since the Israel-Hezbollah hostilities escalated into full-scale warfare last month. During his time in Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, Blinken declared that Israel had achieved most of its strategic objectives in Gaza since October 7 and urged that “now is the time” to end the conflict. The US diplomat is scheduled to continue his diplomatic mission in London later this week, where he will meet with Arab leaders.