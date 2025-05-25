TCS Recognized as One of the World’s Top 50 Brands by Kantar BrandZ

Brand Value Soars 28% YoY to $57.3Bn

TCS’ global brand awareness, favorability and equity has strengthened significantly at the back of sustained marketing and communications initiatives

Independent brand audit by Momentum-ITSMA finds 95% of business executives worldwide demonstrated aided awareness of the TCS brand, up threefold from 29% in 2010





NEW YORK | MUMBAI, INDIA

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has been ranked among the 100 most valuable brands worldwide in the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2025 Report. In a special 20th edition ceremony held in New York by Kantar, TCS was accorded a brand value of $57.3 billion with an accelerated 28% year-on-year growth.

TCS now ranks #45 globally, in a list that includes the world’s most prominent brands across industry sectors. This year’s growth marks a sharp acceleration in brand equity, favourability and awareness. In a separate independent brand audit carried out by Momentum-ITSMA, TCS demonstrated 95% aided brand awareness with business executives across 26 countries worldwide, up exponentially from 29% which the same audit polled in 2010. This growth in brand value and equity highlights TCS’ sustained brand building efforts, including high-impact global sports partnerships, customer-centric innovation, and consistent marketing excellence.

Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ, said, “By drawing on the depth of BrandZ’s database over the last quarter of a century, our insights show that with the right level of investment and strategic focus, brands have huge potential to drive growth for their owners. TCS’ performance this year demonstrates its ability to innovate at scale with AI capabilities now running through its portfolios. TCS’ strategic sponsorship programmes continue to build a strong global presence and community around its brand.”

TCS’ rise in brand value is rooted in its long-term commitment to humanizing technology through experiences that inspire, innovations that transform, and relationships that go the distance. At the centre of this momentum is TCS’ sponsorship of 14 global running events, including five of the seven Abbott World Marathon Majors such as the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon. These events engage over 600,000 runners annually and contributed $2.25 billion to local economies in 2024, raising $279 million for charitable causes. The TCS brand also demonstrated a 30-point uplift in brand familiarity and 40-point uplift in brand consideration, the highest improvement amongst all the key sponsors of the sport.

Abhinav Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS, said, “For 20 years Kantar BrandZ has recognized the world’s most valuable brands. We congratulate them on this special anniversary edition of their brand excellence platform. Alongside the brand leadership we have in our industry, we are very pleased to see this recognition of the TCS brand amongst the world’s most iconic brands across industries. This growth in brand value, awareness and equity has been built on a range of high-impact long term marketing and communications programmes. Building a brand is indeed a marathon, yet I would like to thank all my colleagues in TCS for doing this long run, at the scorching pace of a sprint. Kudos to all of them.”

From creating the first-ever digital twin heart of a pro-runner to deploying Agentic AI systems that can autonomously reason and act across complex business contexts, TCS continues to shape the future of enterprises and consumer experiences. The company’s partnership with Jaguar through the Jaguar TCS Racing Team that competes in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship positions TCS at the intersection of intelligent engineering and sustainable innovation, highlighting the brand’s commitment to next-generation experiences that resonate with communities.

TCS also continues to be recognized for its strong client partnerships and employer brand. In 2025, TCS was ranked the #1 IT service provider in Europe for customer satisfaction by Whitelane Research. TCS was named a Global Top Employer across more than 30 countries and regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, by the Top Employers Institute.

This recognition builds on TCS’ recent achievement in the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands 2024 rankings, where TCS retained the #1 spot for the third consecutive year. TCS’ brand strength is anchored in its Indian heritage and global relevance. Globally, the company is an active participant at premier industry forums, leading dialogue on AI, digital transformation and sustainability. It is recognized as a leader in nearly 80% of competitive positioning assessments by leading analysts and continues to grow its digital and social media presence, connecting with the next generation of clients, talent, and partners.