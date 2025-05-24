Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

May 24, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that Apple would have to pay a 25% tariff if phones sold in the country were not made within its borders.

Shares of Apple dropped 2.5% in premarket trading on Trump’s warning, dragging down U.S. stock index futures lower.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

