RBI Board approves record dividend transfer of over Rs 2.68 lakh cr to Central govt for 2024-25 fiscal

Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved a record transfer of over 2.68 lakh crore rupees as surplus to Central government for the financial year 2024-25.

The decision was taken during a board meeting chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in Mumbai.

The Board also reviewed the domestic and global economic landscape and approved the RBI’s Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year.

The surplus was calculated under the revised Economic Capital Framework, which now mandates maintaining the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) between 5.50 per cent and 7.50 per cent of the central bank’s balance sheet. For 2024-25, the CRB has been increased to 7.50 per cent.

This marks the highest-ever dividend transfer by the RBI, aimed at bolstering government finances amid ongoing economic challenges.