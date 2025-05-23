Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Final Trade May 23: Sensex jumps 769 pts, Nifty at 24,853; FMCG, IT, banks gain; pharma dips

May 23, 2025
Last Updated on: 24 May 2025 12:42 AM

The Domestic benchmark equity indices ended the week’s last trading session in the positive territory led by the gains across IT, FMCG, financial and banking sectors. 

The BSE Sensex climbed 769.09 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 81,721.08. The index traded in the range of 81,905.17 – 80,897.00 on Friday. The NSE Nifty50 too settled higher by 243.45 points or 0.99 per cent at 24,853.15. 

Among the broader basket, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with gains of 0.64 per cent and 0.80 per cent respectively. 

Barring Sun Pharma (down 1.84 per cent), and Bharti Airtel (down 0.19 per cent), all the other 28 constituent stocks of Sensex settled higher with gains led by Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, and Nestle India in the range of 3.51 per cent – 1.83 per cent. Market breadth remained positive as 2,347 out of 4,106 traded stocks on BSE settled higher, while 1,600 posted declines, and 159 remained unchanged. As many as 98 stocks hit their 52-week highs on BSE on Friday, while 23 touched their 52-week lows. Among the sectoral front, Nifty FMCG and Private Bank indices outperformed others, ending higher by over 1.63 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively.

IT, Financial Services, Metal, PSU Bank, Oil & Gas, and Realty were among other gainers that ended higher by up to 0.95 per cent. Nifty Pharma, and Healthcare indices were the only two sectoral losers. The former ended down 0.41 per cent, while the latter fell by merely 0.01 per cent.  Meanwhile, the volatility index (India VIX) which gauges market volatility ended lower by 0.57 per cent at 17.16 points on Friday. 

