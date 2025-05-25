Tata Motors Strengthens its Leadership in Four-wheel E-Cargo Solutions

Expands Magenta Mobility’s Fleet to 350 Ace EVs; Delivers Additional 20 units

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today strengthened Magenta Mobility’s Ace EV fleet to 350 vehicles with the delivery of additional 20 units. This delivery is part of the MoU signed in 2023 between Tata Motors and Magenta Mobility to deploy 500 units of Ace EVs. Deployed in 10 cities, Tata Ace EVs operated by Magenta Mobility have already clocked approximately 50 lakh cumulative kilometres, resulting in an estimated 2,500 tonnes of CO₂ emissions saved. The country’s most advanced, zero-emission commercial vehicle is actively deployed across segments like e-commerce, parcel & courier, FMCG, FMCD and dairy.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Maxson Lewis, Founder & CEO, Magenta Mobility, said “The Tata Ace EV has consistently delivered operational excellence, high uptime, robust range, and driver-friendly performance. With 350 vehicles already integrated into our fleet and 150 more on the way, we are strengthening our green logistics footprint across India. Tata Motors’ reliable service ecosystem and proven technology make them a key partner in our journey to scale up across 16 cities and decarbonize mobility.”

Mr. Pinaki Haldar, Vice President & Business Head – SCVPU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, added, “We are proud to lead India’s e-cargo transformation by delivering innovative, practical and sustainable mobility solutions. The continued trust shown by Magenta Mobility in the Ace EV is a testament to the vehicle’s performance, reliability and the strength of our growing partnership. We are not just deploying electric vehicles, we are building the foundation for a cleaner, smarter logistics ecosystem across urban India. Each Ace EV delivered is a step forward in democratising zero-emission cargo transport and accelerating the nation’s green mobility movement.”

Underpinned by a robust platform and equipped with rugged aggregates, Tata Ace EV offers a certified range of 161km and has a high payload capacity of 1000kg. The electric small commercial vehicle is powered by Tata Motors’ Fleet Edge connected vehicle platform that provides real-time insights into vehicle and driver performance. Regenerative braking and an advanced battery cooling system ensure consistent, uninterrupted operations. Backed by a growing network of over 200 specialised EV service centers, the Ace EV provides unmatched assurance to fleet owners. With more than 8,000 units sold and over 6 crore kilometres already clocked across India, the Ace EV is leading India’s e-mobility landscape.