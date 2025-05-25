Tata Motors Launches All-New Altroz – Premium by Legacy, Modern by Design

Available at an introductory price of INR 6.89 lakhs

Offers two automatic transmission options – DCA & AMT

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer has announced the launch of the All-New Altroz at a starting price of INR 6.89 lakhs. Ushering in a new era of premiumness with its striking design, luxurious interiors, and advanced features, the All-New Altroz is designed to captivate and is built on the core pillars of Premium Design, Unmatched Safety, Cutting-edge Technology, and Thrilling Performance. From its refreshed exterior and luxurious tech-rich cabin to its enhanced connectivity and expanded multi-powertrain line-up — now featuring an AMT option for the first time — the Altroz is engineered to turn everyday drives into extraordinary journeys.

The Altroz has firmly established itself as a benchmark in the premium hatchback segment. Being the first and only one in its category to have received 5-star GNCAP rating, it set new standards in safety early on. Building on this strong foundation, the All-New Altroz now elevates the game with a bold new expression of premiumness. It features segment-first design elements such as flush door handles and Infinity connected LED tail lamps, while Luminate LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a striking 3D front grille add to its sophisticated road presence. Inside, the executive lounge-style rear seats with enhanced thigh support, the soft-touch Grand Prestigia dashboard, ambient lighting, and spacious layout together create an indulgent, refined cabin experience.

Offered in Petrol, segment’s only Diesel and Tata Motors’ leading iCNG twin cylinder technology, the All – New Altroz will also be available in a variety of transmission options: a 5-speed manual, a refined 6-speed DCA, and a new 5-speed AMT — bringing the convenience of automatic transmission within reach of more customers.

The All New Altroz – Introductory prices* (Ex showroom Delhi – in ₹ lakh)

Transmission Smart Pure Creative Accomplished S 1.2L Revotron 6.89 7.69 8.69 9.99 1.2L ICNG 7.89 8.79 9.79 11.09 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq 8.99 – 11.29

Accomplished + S available in Petrol DCA

Sunroof Option available in Pure and Creative Personas

AMT available in Pure and Creative Personas

T&C Apply!

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “Our journey in the last 5 years has been defined by fast-paced growth and transformation. As we look ahead, FY26 is not about incremental gains — it’s about a quantum leap. With 1 million+ premium hatches sold in the last 3 years, we believe hatchbacks remain a critical part of India’s mobility landscape.

Today, we are proud to introduce a bold new chapter in premium hatchbacks with the re-imagination of the Altroz. The 2025 edition makes the Altroz shine brighter by seamlessly blending contemporary design, advanced technology, and a performance-led approach. It embodies everything today’s Premium Hatch Customer seeks — modern styling, a premium feel, tech-rich features, next-level safety, and the widest range of powertrain options. Every element has been thoughtfully crafted to holistically elevate the driving experience. The All New Altroz will make its owners truly ‘Feel Special’.”