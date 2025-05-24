Kanimozhi-Led Indian Delegation to Russia Voices Zero Tolerance on Terrorism

AMN / WEB DESK

The all-party delegation from India to Russia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, put forth India’s strong message of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms. Addressing a joint press conference at Indian Embassy in Moscow on Saturday, MP Kanimozhi said that Pahalgam terror attack was done by terrorists who had infiltrated Indian territory from Pakistan.

She said that the terror organisation that claimed responsibility for the attack was protected by Pakistan in the United Nations Security Council. She further emphasized that India responded responsibly and ensured that no civilians were affected and military bases were unharmed. MP Kanimozhi added that the delegation got a great opportunity to explain the stand of India.

The Delegation also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Meanwhile, the delegation from India to Japan, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha has successfully completed the first leg of its tour and now left for South Korea. Interacting with members of Indian diaspora at the Embassy in Japan today, Mr Jha presented a unified front of India and clearly explained the role of Pakistan in the gruesome terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22. He also highlighted how India through Operation Sindoor destroyed the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The delegation further emphasized India’s zero tolerance to Terrorism and conveyed the messages that terror and talks cannot go together; blood and water cannot flow together. They reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to combating cross-border terrorism and urged the Indian diaspora to continue to spread this message to every corner of Japan. They also expressed deep appreciation for the community’s recent tribute at the Embassy to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack-echoing the powerful message: Never Forget Never Forgive.



Another high-level all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, arrived in Bahrain today. During their engagements, the delegation will highlight India’s unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism. Mr. Panda and his delegation were received by Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob at the airport. The delegation includes former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The delegation will also visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Algeria to showcase India’s continued fight against terrorism.



The delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also departed from Delhi in the early hours today for a five-nation diplomatic outreach. Guyana is the first stop of the delegation, followed by the USA, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia. Ahead of his departure, Mr. Tharoor shared a video message on his social media platform, reiterating India’s stand against terrorism. He asserted that it’s a mission of peace and hope.