Bangladesh: Charges pressed against eight police officials over killings during July uprising

AMN/ WEB DESK

The International Crimes Tribunal’s prosecution on Sunday formally pressed charges in a crime against humanity case lodged over the killings of six protesters in Dhaka on August 5 last year, the day Hasina fled the country.

The prosecution pressed charges against eight, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, four of his subordinate officers, and three constables. It is the first formal charge filed at the ICT in connection with the July Mass Uprising cases, reports Bangladesh Sanghbad Sangstha (BSS).

The prosecution alleged that Habibur Rahman and his senior officers abetted, ordered, and facilitated the killing of six demonstrators by their subordinates, who opened fire and killed six protesters on the spot during the protest on August 5, 2024.

The investigation agency of the tribunal filed the 90-page probe report on April 20.

“The investigation agency prepared the probe report in six months and 13 days. Testimonies of 79 witnesses have been recorded, 19 video footage, 11 newspaper reports, two audio files, 11 books or reports and six death certificates were attached with the report,” Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said earlier.