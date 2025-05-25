Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Iranian Director Jafar Panahi Takes Top Honour at Cannes Film Festival

May 25, 2025

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has won the top honour at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. His film, It Was Just an Accident, took home the prestigious Palme d’Or.

The festival featured 22 films in its main competition. Panahi, known for his bold criticism of the Iranian government, has faced multiple arrests over the years.

The audience gave Panahi a standing ovation as the award was announced. On stage, he spoke about the importance of freedom in Iran, saying, “No one should tell people what to wear, or what not to say.”

Japanese director Hayakawa Chie’s film Renoir, starring Suzuki Yui, was also nominated but did not win the top prize.

Cannes is considered one of the world’s most important film festivals, alongside those in Venice and Berlin.

