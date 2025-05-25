Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Massive Russian Missile-Drone Attack Kills 12 in Ukraine, Injures Dozens

May 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 12 people, including three children, were killed and dozens of others injured across Ukraine in a combined missile-drone attack launched by Russia early today. Ukrainian authorities said, four people were killed and 23 others were injured in the Kiev region, with most casualties were reported in villages surrounding the capital.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in the capital, which came under attack for the second consecutive night, 11 others were injured and residential buildings were damaged.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attacks involved 56 cruise missiles, nine ballistic missiles, four guided missiles and 298 combat drones. It said the air defense had downed 45 cruise missiles and 266 drones.

As per the media reports it was the largest aerial attack of the Russia-Ukraine conflict so far. Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, and Moscow currently controls about 20 percent of Ukrainian territory. This includes Crimea – Ukraine’s southern peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has again urging its allies to apply more pressure on Moscow to engage in a ceasefire.

