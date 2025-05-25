Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan: Storms Kill 18, Injure Nearly 100 in Punjab

May 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 18 people were killed and nearly 100 injured in separate storm-related incidents across Pakistan’s Punjab province. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, most of the fatalities occurred due to the collapse of dilapidated buildings and unsafe structures.

The highest number of casualties was reported in Lahore, along with the districts of Jhelum, Sialkot, and Muzaffargarh. Rescue officials said that at least 10 people were killed and 51 injured in Lahore alone. Several incidents of fallen trees and damage to solar panels were also reported in the city.

