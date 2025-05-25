Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Iran Slams Trump’s Plan to Rename Persian Gulf as Cultural Attack

May 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump’s now-aborted move to rename the Persian Gulf as the ‘Arabian Gulf’ or ‘Gulf of Arabia’ stirred sharp condemnation from Iranian officials. Iran saw it as a politically charged attack on it’s national identity and historical legacy. The suggestion reportedly emerged ahead of Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Although never formalised, the plan drew immediate backlash from Tehran. Nasser Seraj, Deputy for International Affairs at Iran’s Interior Ministry, labelled the idea a violation of the cultural rights of nations and an assault on the Iranian people’s historical identity.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the proposed name change as politically motivated and hostile, warning that altering the centuries-old nomenclature would only incite widespread anger.

