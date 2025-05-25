Maldives foreign minister on a three day visit to India to boost bilateral ties

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maldives Foreign Minister Dr. Abdulla Khaleel will be on a three-day visit to India from today. This will be Foreign Minister Dr. Khaleel’s third visit to India this year, following earlier visits in January and March. The visit is in continuation of intensified high-level political exchanges between India and the Maldives.

Tomorrow, Dr. Khaleel will lead the Maldives at the 2nd India-Maldives High-Level Core Group meeting to oversee progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Vision Document on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. The Vision Document was adopted by the leadership of the two countries during the state visit of President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to India in October last year.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Dr. Khaleel will also hold bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR – Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The visit is aimed at strengthening the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership between the two countries.