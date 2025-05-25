Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Maldives foreign minister on a three day visit to India to boost bilateral ties

May 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maldives Foreign Minister Dr. Abdulla Khaleel will be on a three-day visit to India from today. This will be Foreign Minister Dr. Khaleel’s third visit to India this year, following earlier visits in January and March. The visit is in continuation of intensified high-level political exchanges between India and the Maldives.

Tomorrow, Dr. Khaleel will lead the Maldives at the 2nd India-Maldives High-Level Core Group meeting to oversee progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Vision Document on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. The Vision Document was adopted by the leadership of the two countries during the state visit of President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to India in October last year.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Dr. Khaleel will also hold bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR – Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The visit is aimed at strengthening the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership between the two countries.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

FDA and CBP Seize Nearly $34 Mn Worth of Illegal E-Cigarettes During Joint Operation

May 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Social media platform X experiences glitches after data center outage

May 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Slams Trump’s Plan to Rename Persian Gulf as Cultural Attack

May 25, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Rising North East Investors Summit Attracts Rs 4 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals

25 May 2025 11:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

NDA Synonymous with Progress, Welfare Through People-Centric Policies: Amit Shah

25 May 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

ED Raids Jaypee Group Premises in Money Laundering Probe, Seizes Rs 1.7 Crore

25 May 2025 11:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Parliamentary Delegation Led by Shashi Tharoor Reaches Guyana

25 May 2025 11:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!