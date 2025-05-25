Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Social media platform X experiences glitches after data center outage

May 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Social media platform X services have remained down for the longest period ever, with users reporting glitches on the platform for the third day in a row. Elon Musk-led X started facing a glitch on May 22 due to data centre outage and remained down in several parts of the globe including in India on Saturday as well. According to network and service outage tracker Downdetector, X users across India reported a glitch on the platform on Saturday evening as well. On May 22, the engineering team of X had reported a data center outage causing performance issues, with some users unable to log into the app.

