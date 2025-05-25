FDA and CBP Seize Nearly $34 Mn Worth of Illegal E-Cigarettes During Joint Operation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 22nd announced the seizure of nearly two million units of unauthorized e-cigarette products in Chicago, with an estimated retail value of $33.8 million. The seizures, which occurred in February of this year in collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), were part of a joint federal operation to examine incoming shipments and prevent illegal e-cigarettes from entering the country.

During this operation, the team uncovered shipments of various illegal e-cigarette products, almost all of which originated in China and were intended for shipment to various U.S. states. FDA and CBP personnel determined that, in an apparent attempt to evade duties and the review of products for import safety concerns, many of these unauthorized e-cigarette shipments contained vague product descriptions with incorrect values. Upon examining shipments, the team found several brands of unauthorized e-cigarettes, including Snoopy Smoke, Raz, and others.

“The FDA, working with our federal partners, can and will do more to stop the illegal importation and distribution of e-cigarette products in the United States,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “Seizures of illegal e-cigarettes keep products that haven’t been authorized by the FDA out of the United States and out of the hands of our nation’s youth.”

These seizures are another example of coordinated compliance and enforcement actions across federal agencies to curb the distribution and sale of illegal e-cigarettes. In the lead up to this operation, the joint FDA and CBP team identified potentially violative incoming shipments and completed other investigative work. The team was also able to successfully implement several new internal efficiencies and procedures building off previous operations.

“We continue to see an increased number of shipments of vaping related products packaged and mislabeled to avoid detection,” said Bret Koplow, Ph.D., J.D., Acting Director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “However, we have been successful at preventing these shipments from entering the U.S. supply chain – despite efforts to conceal the true identity of these unauthorized e-cigarette products.” FDA News Release