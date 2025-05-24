Singapore’s new cabinet sworn in        

AMN/ WEB DESK

Singapore’s new Cabinet has been sworn in following the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) strong performance in this month’s general election.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized that the new administration would focus on securing Singapore’s place in a rapidly changing world and preparing the economy for future challenges. He also pledged to strengthen Singapore’s ties with major global powers.

The reshuffled Cabinet includes several Indian-origin leaders holding key portfolios. K. Shanmugam continues as Minister for Home Affairs and is now also the Coordinating Minister for National Security.

Vivian Balakrishnan remains Foreign Minister, while Indranee Rajah continues in the Prime Minister’s Office. Murali Pillai has been promoted to Senior Minister of State for Law and Transport, and Janil Puthucheary takes on the role of Senior Minister of State for Education, Sustainability, and the Environment.

The PAP won 87 out of 97 elected parliamentary seats in the general election, while the opposition Workers’ Party claimed 10 seats. PAP also secured 65.57 per cent of the popular vote, a significant rise from 61.24 per cent in 2020.

Wong assumed office as Prime Minister in May 2024, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong, who led the country for two decades.