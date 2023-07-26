इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jul 2023 01:14:14      انڈین آواز
Nearly 10 lakh posts lying vacant in Central government departments

By Andalib Akhter

The total vacant posts in Central Government departments, as on 01.03.2022, was 9,64,359 according to the Annual Report of Pay Research Units of the Department of Expenditure.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply in Lok Sabha today said that Central Ministries/ Departments/ Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs)/ Autonomous Bodies, including Health & Education Institutes, Public Sector Banks etc. make recruitment either directly or through recruitment agencies, such as Staff Selection Commission, Union Public Service Commission, Railway Recruitment  Board, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection etc.

Filling up of vacant posts in various Ministries/ Departments is a continuous process. As part of Rozgar Mela, the vacant posts are being filled in a Mission Mode. Rozgar Mela events are being held across the country and the new appointees are being inducted into various Central Ministries/ Departments/ Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs)/ Autonomous Bodies/ Public Sector Banks etc.

DoPT has been directing Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government, from time to time, to fill up vacant posts in a time bound manner.

