Steel barriers on highways to be replaced with ‘Bahu Balli’ barriers made of Bamboo: Gadkari

Staff Reporter

Government has decided to replace the steel barriers on highways with the special ‘Bahu Balli’ barriers which are made of Bamboo. Replying to a supplementary during question hour in Rajya Sabha, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that a pilot project on this has started in Chhattisgarh and very soon it will be implemented in other states. He said that Bamboo is not only eco friendly but will also boost the bamboo industry and provide employment opportunities to the people of north east and tribal belt.

The barriers made of bamboo will also be used in access control areas on Highways. “Manual of Specifications and Standards for Expressways” provides for fencing near the RoW boundary to prevent entry of pedestrians, animals and vehicles onto the Expressway. Further, fencing generally comprises mild steel sections and welded steel wire mesh. However, the Ministry issued guidelines on 04.02.2019, to provide precast concrete boundary walls near the RoW boundary on Expressways and green-field access controlled National Highways. A proposal has been received and an order has been placed for feasibility and demonstration of Bahu Balli Fences.