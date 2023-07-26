इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 11:42:17      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Steel barriers on highways to be replaced with ‘Bahu Balli’ barriers made of Bamboo: Gadkari

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter

Government has decided to replace the steel barriers on highways with the special ‘Bahu Balli’ barriers which are made of Bamboo. Replying to a supplementary during question hour in Rajya Sabha, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that a pilot project on this has started in Chhattisgarh and very soon it will be implemented in other states. He said that Bamboo is not only eco friendly but will also boost the bamboo industry and provide employment opportunities to the people of north east and tribal belt.

The barriers made of bamboo will also be used in access control areas on Highways. “Manual of Specifications and Standards for Expressways” provides for fencing near the RoW boundary to prevent entry of pedestrians, animals and vehicles onto the Expressway. Further, fencing generally comprises mild steel sections and welded steel wire mesh. However, the Ministry issued guidelines on 04.02.2019, to provide precast concrete boundary walls near the RoW boundary on Expressways and green-field access controlled National Highways. A proposal has been received and an order has been placed for feasibility and demonstration of Bahu Balli Fences.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart