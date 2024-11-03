THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Portals of Kedarnath Dham close for winter season

Nov 3, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The portals of Kedarnath Dham, one of the renowned twelve Jyotirlingas in Rudraprayag district, will be closed for the winter season today at 8:30 am on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj.

To mark the occasion, the temple has been decorated with around 10 quintals of flowers, celebrating the conclusion of the season that welcomed over 15 lakh devotees to Kedarnath Dham.

As the temple doors close, Baba Kedar’s ceremonial palanquin, accompanied by thousands of devotees, will depart from the shrine for its winter abode at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Meanwhile, the doors of Yamunotri Dham in Uttarkashi are set to close at 12:05 pm today. This year, over 700,000 pilgrims visited the temple.

