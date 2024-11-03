Telangana approves financial assistance schemes for Ex-Servicemen & their family members

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Telangana state managing committee of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, chaired by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has approved financial assistance schemes for ex-servicemen and their family members.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma emphasised the need to look after ex-servicemen who gave the best of their youth for the nation and stressed the need for identifying and reaching out to ex-servicemen and their families who are in distress, understand their problems and solve them at the earliest.

An official release stated that several key decisions mainly regarding the financial assistance being extended to the families and parents of those soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in line of duty.

The 4th meeting of the Managing Committee of the Armer Forces Flag Day Fund held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad yesterday, has focused on providing immediate relief and long-term support to the ex-servicemen and their families. It approved several key measures including immediate financial assistance of 2-3 lakh rupees for spouse of ex-servicemen with dependent children.

The grant for the parents and spouses of soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty has been increased. The marriage grant for daughters of Ex- – Servicemen, now termed “Kalyana Kanuka.” has been enhanced. Besides, the monthly assistance for 100 per cent disabled soldiers and financial support for special children of Ex-Servicemen has been increased.

The reimbursement for hostel fees and funeral grants, reimbursement for the purchase of computers for children, financial assistance for organ transplants have also been enhanced. In addition, cash incentives for medal winning Ex-Servicemen and their children in sports events have been sanctioned. Funds also have been sanctioned for the renovation of Sainik Bhavans in Karimnagar and Warangal.