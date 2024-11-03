THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR: Air quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

Nov 3, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality index was recorded at 361 at 6 this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and NCR are likely to experience smog and shallow fog during the night and morning hours during the next 2-3 days.

Despite all the measures and ban on fire crackers to curb pollution, Delhi’s air quality dropped significantly after two days of Diwali celebrations. The City recorded pollution levels in a very poor category this morning.

According to the data of Central Pollution Control Board , the AQI in some parts of the city reached severe levels, crossing the 400 mark. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 424, Rohini recorded 402, Punjabi Bagh’s AQI reached 394, and R K Puram recorded an AQI of 381.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 2 police constables injured in Maoist attack in Sukma district

Nov 3, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana approves financial assistance schemes for Ex-Servicemen & their family members

Nov 3, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Portals of Kedarnath Dham close for winter season

Nov 3, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 2 police constables injured in Maoist attack in Sukma district

November 3, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana approves financial assistance schemes for Ex-Servicemen & their family members

November 3, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Portals of Kedarnath Dham close for winter season

November 3, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR: Air quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

November 3, 2024