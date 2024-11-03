Delhi-NCR: Air quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

AMN/ WEB DESK

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality index was recorded at 361 at 6 this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and NCR are likely to experience smog and shallow fog during the night and morning hours during the next 2-3 days.

Despite all the measures and ban on fire crackers to curb pollution, Delhi’s air quality dropped significantly after two days of Diwali celebrations. The City recorded pollution levels in a very poor category this morning.

According to the data of Central Pollution Control Board , the AQI in some parts of the city reached severe levels, crossing the 400 mark. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 424, Rohini recorded 402, Punjabi Bagh’s AQI reached 394, and R K Puram recorded an AQI of 381.