Northern Railway Operates 140 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Festival Travelers

In view of the Chhath festival, the railway is operating special trains for the convenience and smooth travel of passengers. The special trains are being operated in the national capital from Anand Vihar, New Delhi, and Nizamuddin railway stations.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that today and tomorrow, about 140 trains are being operated by Northern Railway from major railway stations in the Delhi region.

Special arrangements have also been made for the convenience of passengers at major railway stations so that they do not face any inconvenience in boarding the trains. Mr. Upadhyay appealed to passengers to reach the railway station on time to avoid any inconvenience.