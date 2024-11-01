THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Northern Railway Operates 140 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Festival Travelers

Nov 1, 2024

AMN

In view of the Chhath festival, the railway is operating special trains for the convenience and smooth travel of passengers. The special trains are being operated in the national capital from Anand Vihar, New Delhi, and Nizamuddin railway stations.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that today and tomorrow, about 140 trains are being operated by Northern Railway from major railway stations in the Delhi region.

Special arrangements have also been made for the convenience of passengers at major railway stations so that they do not face any inconvenience in boarding the trains. Mr. Upadhyay appealed to passengers to reach the railway station on time to avoid any inconvenience.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah inaugurates Gujarat’s largest waste to energy plant in Ahmedabad

Nov 1, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Shines with Lights and Green Diwali Celebrations

Oct 31, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar Hospitalized in Pune for Severe Chest Pain

Oct 31, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

BJP के ‘बटेंगे तो कटेंगे’ नारे का जबाव सपा ने दिया ‘जुड़ेंगे तो जीतेंगे’

November 1, 2024
SPORTS

Hylo Open: all four Indian shuttlers advance to quarterfinals

November 1, 2024
SPORTS

India Trails by 149 Runs Against New Zealand on Opening Day of Final Test

November 1, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Northern Railway Operates 140 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Festival Travelers

November 1, 2024