PM Modi performs Puja at ITPO International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed Puja at the new ITPO International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. He also felicitated workers involved in the construction of the Centre. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Delhi has got a modern and futuristic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre, which will boost conference tourism in India, and bring people from all over the world. The Prime Minister said, the economic and tourism-related benefits of the centre will also be multifold.