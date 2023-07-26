PM Modi performs Puja at ITPO International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed Puja at the new ITPO International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. He also felicitated workers involved in the construction of the Centre. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Delhi has got a modern and futuristic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre, which will boost conference tourism in India, and bring people from all over the world. The Prime Minister said, the economic and tourism-related benefits of the centre will also be multifold.

Witness the magnificent inauguration of the redeveloped, cutting-edge #ITPOComplex by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on the 26th of July 2023.



A distinguished venue for 🇮🇳's #G20 Leaders' meetings! pic.twitter.com/405XfPUc1H — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 25, 2023