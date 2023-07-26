इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 08:40:12      انڈین آواز
India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Published On: By

Rajnath Singh asserts govt will go to any extent to maintain India’s honour & dignity

Image

AMN

india today celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas today, remembering the sacrifice made by soldiers of the Indian Army. On this day, the country commemorates the Army’s triumph over Pakistani troops in Kargil, Ladakh, in 1999, after more than 60 days of battle. 

The main function was held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, other top Army Commanders and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig (Retd) BD Mishra attended the ceremony at Drass among others. They laid wreaths at the memorial to pay tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the Kargil War. 

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister said, the government will go to any extent to maintain the honour and dignity of the country. Addressing the gathering, Army Chief said the dangers and challenges before the armed forces are likely to get more complex in the future and India needs to be ready to face them. Gen Manoj Pande said the armed forces should prepare for the future keeping in mind the possible challenges.

The Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers on the occasion of 24th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in the Upper House today.

In his statement, the Vice-President praised the indomitable courage and bravery of the soldiers who displayed exemplary valour in overcoming treacherous terrain and extremely hostile weather conditions, ultimately trouncing the enemy. “The saga of their bravery continues to inspire and motivate us every single day to be in service of the nation,” he added.

