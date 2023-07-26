इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 02:17:08      انڈین آواز
CBI arrests Railways Deputy Chief Engineer, NHAI DGM in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI has arrested a five individuals including a Deputy Chief Engineer of West Central Railway and a Deputy General Manager and Project Director of National Highways Authority of India in a bribery case.

CBI had registered a case against these accused in connection with alleged demand of illegal gratification from private contractor for settling the pending matters related to approval of the design for beginning construction work and passing of due bills.

The Agency in a statement said that searches were also conducted at 13 places at Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni, Chindwara, Indore, Rewa at the premises of accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents including property documents. All the arrested accused were produced today before the Special Judge for CBI Cases at Bhopal and were remanded to Police custody till 28th of July.

